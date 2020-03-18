Analysts Offer Predictions for Asante Solutions Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Asante Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 433,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.