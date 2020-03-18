Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 18th (ADUS, ANGI, AUDC, AXP, BAX, CBT, CDLX, CHGG, CHWY, CPB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 18th:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $115.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.50 to $93.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $109.00 to $99.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $48.00 to $31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $115.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target lowered by Sidoti from $30.00 to $28.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $57.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $34.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $15.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $148.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $254.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $187.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $52.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $76.00 to $61.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $268.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $114.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $12.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $127.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

