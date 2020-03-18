Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 18th (ADYEN, DEZ, G1A, HLE, SAE, STM, SZG, X)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 18th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) was given a €832.00 ($967.44) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €5.80 ($6.74) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €20.50 ($23.84) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €10.10 ($11.74) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $129.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

