Analysts Set $46.00 Target Price for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Artesian Resources an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARTNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 77,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artesian Resources (ARTNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.