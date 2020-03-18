Analysts Set $48.00 Price Target for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 481,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $827.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,871,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after buying an additional 185,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 121,935 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after buying an additional 372,298 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.