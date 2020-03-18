Analysts Set Expectations for Archrock Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archrock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Archrock has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $567.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Archrock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,965.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 110,217 shares of company stock valued at $601,787. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

