Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (BATS, CECE, CERS, CNXM, CPLG, CPT, CRBP, DBD, DBVT, DLAKY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 18th:

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.