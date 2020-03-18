Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (DRW3, FRA, INAP, JOBS, KNCAY, LGGNY, LILA, LOVE, LQDT, MGP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 18th:

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably. “

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Oncimmune (LON:ONC) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

