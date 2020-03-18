Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 18th (AMNB, ANDE, BOKF, BSRR, CBTX, CCRN, CFBI, CLIN, CMCSA, CRON)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 18th:

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 435 ($5.72).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,000 ($65.77).

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

