Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE: ITP) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2020 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$13.00.

3/16/2020 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$19.00.

3/9/2020 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

2/11/2020 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.41 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 317,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$19.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$287,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,280.79.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

