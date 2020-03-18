Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS: SCBFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2020 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/3/2020 – Standard Chartered was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.39. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

