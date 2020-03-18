Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Target Hospitality (TH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE: TH) recently:

3/13/2020 – Target Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

3/12/2020 – Target Hospitality had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.50 to $4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Target Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

2/28/2020 – Target Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Target Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

2/21/2020 – Target Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

2/14/2020 – Target Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

1/31/2020 – Target Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

1/21/2020 – Target Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:TH opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Get Target Hospitality Corp alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.39 million.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 45,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,870.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.