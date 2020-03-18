Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF):

3/17/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/30/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 460,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.36%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 46,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $525,995.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,464.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 129,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,840. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 156,542 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

