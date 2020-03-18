Analyzing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and On Deck Capital (NASDAQ:ONDK)

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares On Deck Capital and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital $444.49 million 0.14 $27.95 million $0.23 3.87 Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.56 $61.60 million $1.12 11.07

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital. On Deck Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for On Deck Capital and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital 0 4 2 0 2.33 Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

On Deck Capital presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 495.51%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 76.75%. Given On Deck Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe On Deck Capital is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares On Deck Capital and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital 6.33% 5.73% 1.41% Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oportun Financial beats On Deck Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

