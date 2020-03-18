Anchor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,335.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Anchor token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00014981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $19,335.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02267251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00193910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.