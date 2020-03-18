ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

ANGI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 629,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $51,159.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,950 shares of company stock worth $251,631. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

