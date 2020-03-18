ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, ANON has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market cap of $37,281.14 and approximately $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.02193951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00192323 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035351 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

