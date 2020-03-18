Anpario (LON:ANP) Price Target Cut to GBX 310 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s current price.

ANP stock opened at GBX 233.40 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 331.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.41. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 222.40 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.52).

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

