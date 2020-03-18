Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anpario stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.03). The stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 332.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.23. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Anpario from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

