Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Increased to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 760 ($10.00) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 740 ($9.73). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 901.79 ($11.86).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 687.60 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 795.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 871.84. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

