Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 162,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.