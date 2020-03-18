Apex Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a market capitalization of $608,840.97 and $15,225.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apex has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00025870 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003824 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

