APIS Price Tops $0.0004 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $72,449.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIS has traded down 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008157 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 120.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,073,729,161 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

