Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Director Purchases $222,900.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 6,000,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,730. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 57.38 and a quick ratio of 57.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 61.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

