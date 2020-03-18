Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $961,073.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $961,073.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006268 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

