Apollon (XAP) Price Up 45.1% This Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 45.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $6,846.06 and $42.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00086753 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

