Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.02.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

