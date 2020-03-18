Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.14 and a 200-day moving average of $268.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

