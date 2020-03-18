Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 101,462 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apple worth $952,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.02.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,059.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.14 and its 200-day moving average is $268.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

