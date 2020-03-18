Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 286,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 154,994 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after buying an additional 100,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,352,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $70.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

