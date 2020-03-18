Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,975 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $46,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,850,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.