ARAW Trading Down 72% Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. ARAW has a market cap of $3,807.39 and approximately $62.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 72% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.04101887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039629 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.