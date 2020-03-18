Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -2.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

