Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will post sales of $16.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.61 billion. Archer Daniels Midland reported sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $67.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.54 billion to $69.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.90 billion to $68.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $3,948,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $255,802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 1,694,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

