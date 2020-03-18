Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Director Buys $48,300.00 in Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Director Gordon T. Hall acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

NYSE:AROC traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 2,112,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $21,232,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,456 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

