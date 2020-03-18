Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 26,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,514. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $201.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

