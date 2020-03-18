Ardagh Group (ARD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2020 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

3/6/2020 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

3/5/2020 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

2/27/2020 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

2/26/2020 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

2/21/2020 – Ardagh Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of ARD stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. Ardagh Group SA has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

