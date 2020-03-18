Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $29.27 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006153 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

