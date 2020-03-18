Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.77% of Ares Capital worth $61,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 374,362 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 2,352,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,211. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

