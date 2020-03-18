Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Purchases £9,965.98 in Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) insider Henry Beckwith purchased 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,965.98 ($13,109.68).

Shares of AGFX stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 105.50 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,759 shares. The company has a market cap of $123.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.98. Argentex Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 126 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 207 ($2.72).

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

