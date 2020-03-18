Arionum Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $50,473.76 and approximately $44,273.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.02196951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.03416363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00646391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00687625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00085291 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00025948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00551506 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018606 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.