Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Hits $8,468.69

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $8,468.69 and $20.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 35.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.02192593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.03393060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00646869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00686111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00085148 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00543133 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018776 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,085,254 coins and its circulating supply is 4,040,711 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.