ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARQL shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ArQule by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArQule during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ArQule during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARQL opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. ArQule has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

