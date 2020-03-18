ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for about 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.22% of Carter’s worth $155,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

