ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the period. Polaris Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.21% of Polaris Industries worth $137,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1,391.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 170,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 168,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

