ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 26,889 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Gartner worth $65,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gartner by 731.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gartner by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of IT opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.94. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

