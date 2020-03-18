ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,622 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 4.56% of Heron Therapeutics worth $96,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after buying an additional 847,578 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

