ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $108.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,220 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 4.05% of Kodiak Sciences worth $108,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

NYSE KOD opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.