ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $127.34 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.82% of SS&C Technologies worth $127,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.