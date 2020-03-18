ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $279.83 Million Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,333,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,114,532 shares during the quarter. Sally Beauty accounts for 2.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Sally Beauty worth $279,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 575.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 106,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $6,429,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBH stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.